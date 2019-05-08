Streams of ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ have spiked thanks to ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ trailer

Prickly impressive

The trailer for the forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film may have proved divisive but one thing has unified the masses: the inclusion of Coolio’s song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’.

Streams for the 1995 classic have spiked since the trailer’s release last Tuesday (April 30) with 11 million on-demand streams.

Billboard reports that the song has seen a 237 per cent boost from the week previous. The daily views for the music video on YouTube reached as high as 712,000 last week, landing the song in the YouTube Top Songs chart in seven countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Additionally, the attention on ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ has also spread to a parody song, Al Yankovic’s ‘Amish Paradise’, which has seen a 90 per cent increase in YouTube views compared to its daily average prior to the trailer release (295,000 on-demand streams in the same week, up 31 per cent).

Meanwhile, the backlash against the design of the titular character in the upcoming movie has prompted the creators to rethink the CGI.

Director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter on Thursday (May 2) to announce that his team is “fully committed” to making the big screen adaptation of the character “the BEST he can be” through a redesign.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” he wrote. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen.”

Sonic The Hedgehog, which stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and more, hits cinemas in November 2019.