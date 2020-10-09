Streams of mental health playlists on Spotify have doubled in 2020

Podcasts related to self-help and self-care have also seen a massive rise, with a 122 per cent increase in streams.

As reported by The Independent , the new data collected by Spotify shows that playlists related to ‘mindfulness’, ‘calm’, and ‘self-care’ have been streamed 57 per cent more in 2020 than they were last year.

Gathered to mark World Mental Health Day, which takes place tomorrow (October 10), the data shows a dramatic rise in playlists and podcasts related to self-care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spotify have revealed that streams of mental health playlists have doubled this year.

