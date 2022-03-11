Streams of Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ surge after release of ‘The Batman’

Streams of Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ have surged following its inclusion in The Batman.

The deep cut from Nirvana’s classic 1991 album ‘Nevermind’ has surged on steaming platforms according to initial reports from MRC Data (via Billboard).

The song appears twice in the film and also appeared in trailers leading up to the film’s release.

According to the figures from MRC, ‘Something In The Way’ earned 3.1million on-demand official US streams in the first four days following the film’s release on March 4, an increase of 372,000 from the previous four days – or a 734 per cent increase.

Between March 6-7, the song racked up 880,000 streams and then rose to 1.5million the following day. By March 8, the song had tallied 1.6million streams.

The Batman director and writer Matt Reeves has explained how Robert Pattinson’s character was inspired by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain last year.

Speaking about the inclusion of the song to Empire back in December, Reeves said: “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse.

“So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

He then discussed how he believed Robert Pattinson was perfect for the part after witnessing his performance in 2017 film Good Time.

He said: “In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power. I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.

Reviewing The Batman, NME said: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too. Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody (“I’m vengeance” could’ve come straight from the script of The LEGO Batman Movie).

“Slighter than Bale and Affleck, Pattinson’s Batman moves more slowly and deliberately than his predecessors. It’s as though he’s permanently punch-drunk, dazed from months of getting the shit kicked out of him every night.”