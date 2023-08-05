Streams of Sinéad O’Connor’s music rise by 2,885 per cent following her death

Streams of Sinéad O’Connor‘s music rose by 2,885 per cent following her death.

The musician and activist died at her home in London last month (July 26) at the age of 56.

Many figures from the music industry have since paid tribute, including Garbage, Billy Corgan, Michael Stipe, Fall Out Boy, Ice-T and Tori Amos.

According to Billboard, streams of her music went up by 7.9million in the US during the week of July 21-27.

O’Connor’s music was streamed 243,000 times from July 24-25, before that number rose to 7.3million from July 26-27 in the wake of her death.

Her cover of Prince‘s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ alone amassed 3.2million streams in the week news of her death broke. The single was also downloaded 10,000 times.

Streaming figures for her music in the UK are yet to be released.

The latest figures come after a 2021 interview with People resurfaced earlier this week in which O’Connor explained that she’d thought about the importance of protecting her finances and art, and had instructed her children on what to do when she died.

“See, when the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive,” the singer said at the time. “Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it’s kind of gross what record companies do.”

O’Connor continued: “That’s why I’ve always instructed my children since they were very small, ‘If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you call 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is’.”

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers recently revealed that she shaved her head in high school after being inspired by the “revolutionary” artist while Russell Crowe also recalled a chance encounter with the late singer.