Streams of Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ double after re-recording announcement

Taylor Swift‘s fifth album ‘1989’ has seen a spike in streams following the announcement of the upcoming re-recorded edition.

The pop star confirmed last week that ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will arrive on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 LP. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Writing on social media, Swift called the album her “most FAVORITE re-record [she’s] ever done” while teasing five “insane” ‘From The Vault’ tracks that are yet to be announced. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind,” she said. “But not for long!”

As Rolling Stone reports, online streams of ‘1989’ doubled the day after Swift shared details of her next rework (via Luminate). It is said that the total daily listens were around the six million mark in the week leading up to the announcement. This jumped to 14million last Thursday (August 10).

‘1989’ then clocked up approximately 10.6million streams on Friday (August 11), a 74 per cent increase from the previous Friday. The following day (August 12), the album registered 7.5million streams – which was around 1.3million more plays than on the previous Saturday.

The original version of ‘1989’ saw Swift adopt an ’80s-inspired synth-pop sound. It includes the hit singles ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Style’ and ‘Bad Blood’, all of which remain staples of the artist’s live show.

Swift won the Grammy for Album Of The Year with the record, and it is still one of her most successful projects.

The singer-songwriter has already released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and most recently ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’. The re-recording project will see Swift reclaim ownership of her first six studio albums, spanning 2006’s self-titled to ‘Reputation’ (2017).

Back in 2021, Swift shared ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ from the forthcoming rework of ‘1989’. It came after the song appeared in a trailer for the DreamWorks film Spirit Untamed. She then dropped the revamped ‘This Love’ in May 2022.

A snippet of ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ emerged in the latest season of Amazon Prime Video‘s The Summer I Turned Pretty earlier this month. That track will feature on the yet-to-be-announced ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’.

Meanwhile, Swift is scheduled to head to Mexico later this month before making stop-offs in Argentina and Brazil in November.

The mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ will then visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates set to follow next spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.

Swift wrapped up the 2023 US leg of the tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last week. During the penultimate show, the star got emotional after receiving an eight-minute standing ovation.