A street artist has paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen by briefly turning the Van Siclen Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, New York into ‘Van Halen Avenue’.

The late guitarist passed away last week at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

Street artist Adrian Wilson paid a unique tribute to Van Halen over the weekend by creating a stickered station sign in the style of the New York subway system and placing it on a wall at Van Siclen Avenue station.

After he paid a similar tribute to the late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, Wilson explained in a post on Instagram on Sunday (October 11) that he initially hoped that someone else would pay tribute to Van Halen with a similar subway station stunt in New York.

“Come on people,” he wrote in the caption on his @Plannedalism account. “I even explained on TV how this works and how easy it is. A famous person dies, look up the name of a subway stop and put a sticker over it to memorialise the person. It’s that easy!”

Wilson added: “I left it four days for someone else to head to Brooklyn and take the credit but nobody stepped up, so ok, I guess I’ve got to do it myself… you’re welcome.”

Updating his post yesterday (October 12), Wilson confirmed that his Van Halen sign has since been removed by station staff at Van Siclen Avenue.

Streams of Van Halen’s back catalogue have increased by over 1300% following the news of Eddie Van Halen’s death last week.