Street artist claims he was attacked over his viral 50 Cent murals

Lushsux, the Melbourne street artist behind countless mural mashups of 50 Cent and other celebrities, claims he’s been hospitalised due to an attack over his work.

Earlier this month, Lushsux’s murals attracted the ire of the rapper after he came across himself depicted as Taylor Swift, Donald Trump and Post Malone.

Yesterday (May 20), the rapper – real name Curtis Jackson – shared another; a mashup of him and Mike Tyson. Jackson captioned the image by writing “this guy need a ass whoopin bad, he still doing this shit”. See it below.

Shortly afterward, Lushsux shared a screenshot of Jackson’s post, alongside a photo from what seems to be a hospital bed, with a bloodied pillow, shoulder and scraggly hair. He said he had been attacked “because of this shit”.

“50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this shit.

I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance,” his lengthy caption read.

“I constantly have to unwillingly fight people ( among other insane shit you would not believe even if I told you ) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble. It’s tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren’t sociopathic pieces of shit.”

Jackson responded quickly to deny he had anything to do with the alleged assault, with an emoji-filled caption to another repost of Lushsux’s work.

“The artist got [punched] in the [face] that wasn’t me i didn’t do that,” he wrote.

Lushsux posted a screenshot of Jackson’s denial to clarify he didn’t blame “Mr Cent” for the attack.

“I blame violent video games. We gotta ban that shit already,” he wrote.