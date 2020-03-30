Kasabian‘s Serge Pizzorno has shared his own light-hearted workout video to keep fans fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a video posted to the band’s Twitter, Pizzorno dons a wig and a white laboratory jacket as he assumes the role of a mad professor who has created a unique exercise routine.

“Ello brothers and sisters, here at SLP Laboratories we’ve been working on a little programme for ya,” Pizzorno says in the clip.

“I think you need to do it, maybe two or three times a day to real feel it on ’em hammies, OK.”

Pizzorno then breaks out into a full exercise routine, complete with lunges and a motivational shout of “REALLY WORK THAT QUAD!”

The video also provides some light-hearted relief for fans as the UK enters the second week of lockdown.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.

Johnson himself tested positive for the disease last Friday.

The disease has also resulted in the mass cancellation of gigs across the UK in the coming months.

At the time of writing, Kasabian are still set to play their huge homecoming ‘Solstice II’ show.

The band are scheduled to play their only UK gig of 2020 at Leicester’s Victoria Park on June 20, with support coming from Sam Fender, Easy Life and Inhaler