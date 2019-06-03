SZA and Soccer Mommy shows also axed in New York due to severe weather

The Strokes and SZA saw their headline shows at New York festival Governors Ball cancelled last night (June 2) due to heavy thunderstorms.

The final day of the festival was delayed until 6.30pm last night after severe thunderstorms had been forecast.

Although the event was able to eventually get under way, it had to be cancelled at around 9.30pm when a thunderstorm hit the site. An announcer told the crowd to leave immediately to the nearest exits.

The 9.30pm evacuation meant The Strokes and SZA were unable to play their sets.

Because of the delayed start to the festival, Charli XCX, SOB X RBE and Soccer Mommy were among the artists who saw their performances axed.

Charli XCX arranged a last-minute performance at local club Le Poisson Rouge, which immediately sold out after it was announced on Twitter.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Governors Ball was due to have been The Strokes’ first show since they headlined All Points East in London last weekend.

Details for refunds for fans affected by the cancellation have been confirmed by organisers.

Fans with Sunday day tickets will receive a full refund, while those who bought a three-day weekend pass will receive a “pro-rated” refund, expected to be one-third of their price. Organisers have vowed refunds will happen within 21 days.

The previous two days of Governors Ball had been unaffected, with Tyler, The Creator headlining on Friday and Florence + The Machine on Saturday. Other performances over the weekend had come from Lil Wayne, The 1975, Brockhampton and Major Lazer.

However, this weekend isn’t the first time Governors Ball has been hit by severe weather. In 2017, Kanye West and Death Cab For Cutie saw their shows also hit by bad weather.