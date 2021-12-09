Stromae announces first album in nine years, ‘Multitude’

Stromae has announced the release of his long-awaited third album, ‘Multitude’, marking his first full-length offering in almost a decade.

The announcement follows his October single ‘Santé’, which ended a three-year drought of new music for the Belgian singer-songwriter (real name Paul Van Haver). That song – a tribute to those employed in the service industry and other working-class jobs – will appear on ‘Multitude’, alongside 10 other new songs.

Van Haver’s last album as Stromae was 2013’s ‘Racine Carrée’, which – like his debut, 2010’s ‘Cheese’ – debuted at Number One on both the Flemish and Walloon versions of the Belgian Ultratop 200 Albums Chart. It went 12x Platinum in the country – marking over 240,000 copies sold – as well as 4x Diamond (moving over 2.1million copies) in France.

The album was followed with a single titled ‘Meltdown’ – featuring Lorde, Pusha T, Q-Tip and Haim – in November of 2014, coming as part of the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1. Two more standalone singles followed: ‘Repetto X Mosaert’ in 2017, and ‘Defiler’ in 2018.

‘Multitude’ is due for release on March 4, 2022 via Darkroom/Interscope. Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for it below:

1. Invaincu

2. Santé

3. La solassitude

4. Fils de joie

5. L’enfer

6. C’est que du bonheur

7. Pas vraiment

8. Riez

9. Mon amour

10. Déclaration

11. Mauvaise journée

12. Bonne journée

Recent years have seen Van Haver embark on several endeavours away from his own music, including a series of capsule collections with his creative brand Mosaert (alongside partners Coralie Barbier and Luc Van Haver). He’s also collaborated with the likes of Dua Lipa and Coldplay, helming the music video for the former’s track ‘IDGAF’, and contributing vocals to the latter’s 2019 single ‘Arabesque’.