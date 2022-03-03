Stromae announces Wembley Arena show for 2023

Stromae has announced that he’ll be bringing his ‘Multitude’ tour to London next year with a one-off show at Wembley Arena.

The Belgian singer-songwriter (real name Paul Van Haver) is set to release his long-awaited third album ‘Multitude’ tomorrow (March 4). It’s his first full-length release in almost a decade, following 2013’s ‘Racine Carrée’.

During his hiatus from his own music, he worked on music videos for the likes of Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

His headline show at the OVO Arena Wembley takes place on May 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale next Friday (March 11) at 10am – you can get them here.

Elsewhere on the European leg of his ‘Multitude’ tour, Stromae will also perform in Amsterdam, Cologne, Berlin and Rome. You can see the full list of dates below.

In January, Stromae shared a new single, ‘L’enfer’, which explores his own struggles with mental health.

The track sees Stromae candidly sing: “Sometimes I’ve had suicidal thoughts and I’m not proud of it/ Sometimes you feel it’d be the only way to silence them.”

He adds: “All these thoughts putting me through hell.”

‘Multitude’ will also feature Stromae’s comeback single ‘Santé’, which arrived back in October.

