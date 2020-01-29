StubHub has been ordered to make changes to its UK ticket website by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The secondary ticketing site has been told to make urgent changes or face court action.

The CMA states that StubHub has been “failing to adequately warn people that tickets may not get them into an event, using misleading messages about ticket availability and targeting UK consumers with tickets for events listed on overseas versions of their websites, which may not comply with UK law.”

Advertisement

They also accused secondary ticket site of “failing to ensure people know exactly where they will sit in a venue and failing to take sufficient steps to ensure that the full addresses of business sellers are displayed.”

The findings follow a series of concerns raised by FanFair Alliance, a body which takes a stand against profiteering in the secondary ticketing market.

In response to the findings, Adam Webb, Campaign Manager, FanFair Alliance said: “This is a welcome announcement from the CMA, which again highlights continuing dysfunctions in the secondary ticketing market.

“StubHub have had years to comply with UK consumer law, they were forced to sign legal undertakings in April 2018, and yet they still fall short of expected standards. If StubHub and other secondary ticketing platforms continue to mislead UK audiences, we would urge the CMA to take decisive action through the courts.

“Today’s developments should also provide yet more impetus for regulators to thoroughly investigate the proposed merger between viagogo and StubHub.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, controversial secondary ticketing site Viagogo recently agreed to pay $4bn (£3.1bn) for StubHub.

The deal, which is set to be completed by the end of March, brings StubHub back in the control of its co-founder Eric Baker.

Mr Baker, who launched Viagogo, and continues to the run the site, left StubHub before it bought by eBay for $310m in 2007. “Buyers will have a wider choice of tickets, and sellers will have a wider network of buyers,” he told Sky News.

“Bringing these two companies together creates a win-win for fans – more choice and better pricing.”

It comes after Viagogo also previously faced legal action from the Competition and Markets Authority.

Last July, the site was also suspended from advertising by Google following claims that touts use the site to sell tickets at an inflated price.