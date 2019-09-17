Student charged with terrorist threat after scrawling Tyler, the Creator lyrics on university campus

Rapper returned to perform his first gig since a lengthy ban from the UK last night (September 16)

A student at the University of South Alabama has been charged with making a terrorist threat after scrawling Tyler, the Creator lyrics on the campus.

According to a criminal complaint, 21-year-old Jack Aaron Christensen is accused of writing “kill people, burn shit, fuck school, hail satan 666, praise the devil” – lyrics from Tyler’s 2011 Goblin song ‘Radicals’ – on a “white flip chart” in a library.

The alleged incident occurred “on or around” September 11, and Christensen was arrested that day, according to Pitchfork.

This is not the first time Tyler’s lyrics have been the source of legal conflict. In 2012, Odd Future were banned from performing at a New Zealand festival due to their lyrical content.

Two years later, they were again blocked from entering the country to join Eminem at the Rapture Festival because Immigration New Zealand deemed them “a potential threat to public order.”

In 2015, Tyler was also banned for 3-5 years from the UK for encouraging “violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and fostering “hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts” in his lyrics.

He last night returned to the UK to perform his first gig at the O2 Academy in Brixton since his ban. During the show, he was defiant over the ban referring to Theresa May, who was Home Secretary at that time, as “that bitch [who] banned me”, before insisting “I’m past that.”

Towards the end of the show, he told the audience: “I don’t take back nothing I said. I’ll never apologise. They can suck my dick… I’m really happy I’m back.”

Yesterday, he also shared a new video for 'A Boy Is A Gun' taken from his album, 'Igor'