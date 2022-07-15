Former Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman has died by assisted suicide in Switzerland.

It comes after the 82-year-old had been suffering from an unknown degenerative illness since 2016, that had seen him recently confined to a wheelchair.

His wife Mimi Fleischman confirmed her husband’s death in a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 13). “I wanted to let you know that Mark passed bravely and peacefully,” she wrote.

Mr Fleischman revealed his plans to travel to the non-profit Dignitas clinic near Zurich with his wife to end his life, last month.

For almost 20 years, Mark Fleischman was my partner at the legendary Century Club. So we decided to make a living wake… Posted by Danny Fitzgerald on Tuesday, July 12, 2022