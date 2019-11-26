The Doors’ studio bassist Doug Lubahn has died

He worked with The Doors on some of their most iconic albums

Doug Lubahn, a studio bassist with The Doors, has died aged 71.

Whilst the iconic group never had a full-time bass player, Lubahn appeared on three of the group’s most acclaimed albums including ‘Strange Days’, ‘Waiting for the Sun’ and ‘The Soft Parade.’

The news of Lunahn’s death was confirmed on his Facebook page. “Words could never express the sorrow. He was the love of my life. I’ll miss the laughter more than anything,” wrote his wife Pat Devanny on Sunday (November 24).

No details surrounding the circumstance of Lubahn’s death have yet been released.

Tributes to Lubahn have poured in on social media. On The Doors official Twitter page, a note read: “Our condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Doug Lubahn. Doug made indelible contributions to rock and roll, and especially to The Doors.

“He played bass on Stage Days, Waiting for the Sun and Soft Parade. #RIP, Doug.” You can read some of the tributes below.

Lubahn was introduced to The Doors by producer Paul Rothchild. As reported in Ultimate Classic Rock, Lubahn later recalled the moment he was asked to be a permanent part of the band but refused because of loyalty to his own band.

He said:”[The offer] kind of offended me. It was like, ‘What? You’re working with my band and you want me to quit my band and join this band?’ And so I said no.”

After his work with The Doors, Lubahn went on to play in several other bands including Dreams, Pierce Arrow and Riff Raff.

Back in October, The Doors released a special edition of ‘The Soft Parade’ in its 50th anniversary year.

The special edition included 12 never before released songs as well as some ‘stripped down’ versions of some of the album’s classic tracks.

‘The Soft Parade’ entered the top 10 upon its release on July 18 1969. Featuring famed song ‘Touch Me’, the album split listeners on release thanks to the varied brass and string arrangements on the tracks. The special edition included stripped-back version of some of these tracks so listeners can hear them in a simpler form.