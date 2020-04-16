The music and score from the Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke is set to be released on vinyl for the first time.

The beloved 1997 animated fantasy film is considered a key work in the Ghibli canon, and its English language version features the voices of Claire Danes, Billy Crudup and Minnie Driver.

Composer Joe Hisaishi’s music and film score for Princess Mononoke is now set to be released on vinyl for the first time (via The Vinyl Factory).

The three LP release includes Hisaishi’s 1998 suite performance of the score with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra (the ‘Princess Mononoke [Symphonic Suite]’ LP), and a new recording of the score by the Tokyo City Philharmonic Orchestra (‘Princess Mononoke [Soundtrack]’) which features vocals by Yoshikazu Mera on the main theme song.

The third vinyl, titled ‘The Image Album’, was recorded before the soundtrack was made and is based on director Hayao Miyazaki’s notes on the film.

All three LPs are set for release on July 24 (although it’s noted that “delays are possible”), with pre-order now open on Norman Records.

Princess Mononoke was among a slew of Studio Ghibli films to be added to Netflix recently. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), The Wind Rises (2013) and Pom Poko (1994) are also among the movies that are now available to watch on the streaming service.