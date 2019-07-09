Sturgill Simpson to discuss his new anime film ‘Sound & Fury’ at Comic-Con

The film "merges American rock music with anime in a way never seen before"

Sturgill Simpson is working on a new anime film, titled Sound & Fury, which he’ll be discussing at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The musician will be appearing on a panel titled Sound & Fury: Creators of Animatrix and Batman Ninja Unite for Sturgill Simpson, along with manga artist Takashi Okazaki and filmmaker Junpei Mizusaki, co-creators on the film.

Okazaki is best known for writing and illustrating the acclaimed manga series Afro Samurai, while Mizusaki made his full-length directorial debut with Batman Ninja last year.

A listing for the panel on the Comic-Con website says that the film “merges American rock music with anime in a way never seen before.”

Shun Ochiai, a radio DJ and the narrator of Avengers Assemble will moderate, while the first 90-second trailer for the film will also be revealed. The panel takes place on Saturday July 20.

It’s not Simpson’s first foray into movies this year. He recently contributed the title song to Jim Jarmusch’s new film The Dead Don’t Die, which starred fellow musicians Iggy Pop, Childish Gambino, Selena Gomez, Tom Waits, RZA, and more.

Simpson also had a cameo in the film, and is set to appear in Lena Waithe’s new film Queen and Slim, directed by Melina Matsoukas, the woman behind Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ music video.