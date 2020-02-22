Sturgill Simpson is “done” with his label Elektra Records

Sturgill Simpson has revealed that he is “done” with his record label Elektra Records.

Speaking in a new interview, the country singer spoke at length about how he’s no longer interested in working with Elektra.

“I’m not going to give them anything ever again, so I guess I’m done,” he told Uproxx, adding that he doesn’t “talk to the record company.”

Simpson also hinted that making an album the label can’t market might be a good way of getting out of his contract.

“Maybe if you don’t want to be on a record label anymore, you make a record they can’t market,” he said, “then you get them to spend a million bucks on an animation film and refuse to promote it, and leave them holding this giant un-recouped debt.

“Maybe the bean counters will make a decision for me. I can go back to just doing it myself better than they do. That’s what I’ve learned. Because they don’t know what the fuck to do with me.”

Originally signed to Atlantic – the label that released his 2016 album ‘A Sailor’s Guide to Earth’ – before being moved to Elektra, Simpson commented on his decision to sign in the first place.

“I was manipulated into thinking I needed a record contract when I knew I never did, by certain individuals who aren’t even in my life anymore, because they had their own back-channel deals working behind the scenes that nobody tells you about until the ink’s dry,” he said. “So, that’s lessons learned.”

