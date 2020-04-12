Country musician Sturgill Simpson has revealed he’s tested positive for coronavirus, sharing a post to his Instagram account yesterday (April 11).

Simpson says that he sought out medical care on March 13 after experiencing chest pains, fever and pre-stroke blood pressure levels but was refused testing by doctors because he was told he did not fit the criteria.

The Nashville-based artist says he was unable to obtain testing until nearly a month later on April 6. He says he received the news on April 10 from the CDC stating his test had resulted in a positive detection for COVID-19.

Simpson had previously been on tour in Western Europe in late January and early February, followed by a run of arena shows US from mid-February before being forced to cancel the remaining dates and return home mid-March due to the outbreak.

In his Instagram post, Simpson called out the White House briefings and the information they’re sharing for “causing fear” through speculation.

“All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet I’m still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th,” Simpson wrote in the post.

“But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to “open America back up for business”!”

Simpson’s last album was 2019’s ‘Sound & Fury’. In February, the singer revealed he was no longer working with his record label, Elektra.

“I’m not going to give them anything ever again, so I guess I’m done,” the musician said. “I can go back to just doing it myself better than they do.”