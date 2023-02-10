Sublime finally launch cannabis brand after “years in the making”

American ska punk band Sublime have announced the launch of their own cannabis brand, Reefers by Sublime.

The band confirmed the news on Twitter this week (February 7), writing: “After years in the making, the herb has landed! The official Sublime cannabis brand is now released.

“We have partnered with award-winning, Long Beach grown Top Shelf Cultivation to make sure fellow #reefers are enjoying the best quality flower.”

There are currently three different types of pre-rolled joints available: Smoke Two Joints In The Morning (Sativa), Smoke Two Joints In The Afternoon (Hybrid), and Smoke Two Joints At Night (Indica).

Sublime were initially active between 1988 and 1996, releasing two albums – 1992’s ‘40oz. To Freedom’ and 1994’s ‘Robbin’ The Hood’ – before frontman Bradley Nowell died from a heroin overdose at the age of 28. The band’s third, self-titled album was released two months after that happened, in July of 1996.

13 years later, in 2009, Sublime reformed with Rome Ramirez on vocals and guitar. They toured under the Sublime moniker for seven months, before Nowell’s estate threatened to sue Wilson and Gaugh for misuse of their trademark.

“Sublime has a legacy with cannabis that has spanned decades, steeped in positivity and its soulful importance to the reggae culture that was such an influence on their music and lifestyle,” Nowell’s widow Troy said in a statement.

“For Jakob [Nowell’s son] and I, this is an opportunity to continue nurturing the memory of Brad and his musical gets with a global community of family and friends. We are extremely encouraged by the positive impacts shown by cannabis in helping recovering opioid addicts, its medicinal benefits for a host of debilitating conditions, and its ability to provide holistic relief for many using its properties to achieve mental wellness.”

Last year, it was announced that Sublime will be the focus of a new biopic entering production at Sony, with the band’s two surviving members – bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh – involved as executive producers.

The pair announced the film themselves, saying in a press release that they “can’t believe this is finally happening” and “couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story”. Lawrence will serve as the film’s director, with Mundy handling its script. Among its producers will be Dave Kaplan and Peter Paterno, with Sony’s 3000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment and about:blank developing.

Alongside Wilson and Gaugh, Nowell’s widow Troy and son Jake will act as executive producers. “We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey,” Wilson and Gaugh said in their statement.