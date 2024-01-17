Sublime to reunite at Coachella 2024, fronted by Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob

Sublime are set to reunite for performances at Coachella 2024, where they will be fronted by the son of late frontman Bradley Nowell.

The legendary band were initially active between 1988 and 1996, before frontman Nowell died from a heroin overdose at the age of 28.

13 years later, in 2009, Sublime reformed with Rome Ramirez on vocals and guitar. They initially toured under the Sublime moniker for seven months, before Nowell’s estate threatened to sue Wilson and Gaugh for misuse of their trademark, and the band then went by the name Sublime With Rome.

Last year, Sublime With Rome announced their breakup upon the news that Sublime reunited to play a set with Nowell’s son, Jakob alongside surviving members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the reunion will come to Coachella this April, on a line-up headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, with a special reunion performance by No Doubt.

Jakob said in a statement: “This has so many layers for me. On a spiritual level, my father passed away when he was 28, and I am 28 now. It’s an honour to carry on with our family’s name and legacy with Sublime.

“I’ve been a performing musician with my own projects since I was 18. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to play these Sublime songs with legendary musicians like Eric and Bud.”

“On a personal level, my Uncles Bud and Eric are meant to play these songs and the fans want to hear them. I’m excited, nervous, thankful and humbled all at the same time to step into this role and start this new chapter. It feels like my big crazy family is finally back together and I couldn’t be more happy.”

Wilson added: “This is great because I haven’t had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade. And to have Brad’s son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with my old buddy Brad.”

D.A.N.C.E Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Other acts announced to perform include Blur, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Khruangbin, Jhené Aiko, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Peggy Gou, John Summit, Grimes, LE SSERAFIM and more.

Coachella 2024 is set to run from April 12-14 and again on April 19-21. Pre-sale tickets to Coachella 2024 go on sale this Friday (January 19) at 11am Pacific Time. Get your tickets here.

Elsewhere in the world of Sublime, 2022 saw the band announce that a new biopic was entering production at Sony, with the band’s two surviving members – bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh – involved as executive producers.

The pair announced the film themselves, saying in a press release that they “can’t believe this is finally happening” and “couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story”. Lawrence will serve as the film’s director, with Mundy handling its script. Among its producers will be Dave Kaplan and Peter Paterno, with Sony’s 3000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment and about:blank developing.