Sublime With Rome announce split

Sublime with Rome have announced that they will part ways at the end of next year.

The news of their split comes after the surviving members of Sublime – Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums) – reunited to play a set with late singer Bradley Nowell’s son, Jakob, last Monday night (December 11).

Held at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, the gig was part of a benefit for Bad Brains frontman H.R.

Now, as confirmed in a new press release, frontman Rome Ramirez has announced his upcoming departure from the line-up – effectively bringing an end to the band.

“After almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024,” the statement began (via Consequence). He went on to confirm that the band will perform their previously announced run of tour dates, and following their completion he will have some solo music on the horizon.

“The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together. Over the last two years I’ve been spending countless hours pouring my soul into my solo music, and the excitement to share these songs with you is building up! I’ve got some really big news that I can’t drop yet. Just wait!”

“Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic. Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I’ll forever cherish,” he concluded. “This is only the beginning…”

Sublime were initially active between 1988 and 1996, releasing two albums – 1992’s ‘40oz. To Freedom’ and 1994’s ‘Robbin’ The Hood’ – before frontman Bradley Nowell died from a heroin overdose at the age of 28. The band’s third, self-titled album was released two months after his death, in July 1996.

13 years later, in 2009, Sublime reformed with Rome Ramirez on vocals and guitar. They initially toured under the Sublime moniker for seven months, before Nowell’s estate threatened to sue Wilson and Gaugh for misuse of their trademark.

They released a debut album titled ‘Yours Truly’ in 2011.

Eventually Gaugh left the line-up, and Ramirez and Wilson continued to perform live with stand-in drummers including Josh Freese, Carlos Verdugo and most recently Joe Tomino.

The band went on to release two more albums following ‘Yours Truly’, with the latest being the 2019 LP ‘Blessings’. More recently, they dropped the new EP ‘Tangerine Skies’ last month.

Find remaining tickets to their previously announced 2024 tour dates here.

In other Sublime news, at the start of the year the American ska punk band announced the launch of their own cannabis brand, Reefers by Sublime.

There are currently three different types of pre-rolled joints available: Smoke Two Joints In The Morning (Sativa), Smoke Two Joints In The Afternoon (Hybrid), and Smoke Two Joints At Night (Indica).