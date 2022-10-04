Suede announce extra dates for 2023 UK headline tour

Suede have added new dates to their 2023 UK headline tour – find all the details below.

The band are due to hit the road next March in support of their ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which came out on September 16.

Today (October 4), Suede have announced extra performances in Bristol, Manchester and Leeds for 2023.

The additional dates are as follows: O2 Academy Bristol (March 28), Manchester’s Albert Hall (29) and O2 Academy Leeds (30).

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST this Friday (October 7) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here. Fans who have purchased Suede’s new record via the group’s official store can access a pre-sale from 9am BST on Thursday (October 6).

Se the announcement post and the revised UK itinerary beneath.

Suede are thrilled to confirm new UK shows in Bristol, Manchester, and Leeds as part of their March 2023 tour celebrating the release of UK #2 album AUTOFICTION. -SuedeHQ pic.twitter.com/1RuTOek8ey — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) October 4, 2022

Tickets will be on general sale from 9am on Friday 7th October: https://t.co/Twe9MKRrii — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) October 4, 2022

Suede 2023 UK headline tour

MARCH

03 – The Forum, Bath

04 – UEA, Norwich

06 – G Live, Guildford

07 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

09 – Albert Hall, Manchester

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

13 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

15 – Barbican, York

17 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

18 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

20 – Dome, Brighton

21 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

22 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

24 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

25 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

28 – O2 Academy, Bristol

29 – Albert Hall, Manchester

30 – O2 Academy, Leeds

Suede kicked off the ‘Autofiction’ era last month with a pair on intimate shows in London and Manchester, where they performed under the pseudonym ‘Crushed Kid’. The band will play two gigs at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London this week (October 5-6).

Next month, Suede are scheduled to embark on a North American co-headline tour with Manic Street Preachers.

During a recent interview with NME, frontman Brett Anderson revealed that Suede have already started working on a “much more experimental” new album. “I’d love to think that our most daring work is ahead of us,” he explained.

“That’s a really exciting prospect – that a band at our stage of our career haven’t just settled for running through the motions. I love making new records: it makes my heart beat faster, it’s what I get up for in the morning.”