Suede announce extra UK tour dates for December 2023

Suede have extended their ‘Autofiction’ tour due to “huge demand”.

The band have announced several extra shows for December 2023 off the back of their sold-out tour that took place last month, during which they surprised fans in Manchester with a special setlist containing deep cuts from their debut self-titled album to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Suede will kick off the tour in Eastbourne before moving onto Lincoln, Portsmouth and Wolverhampton, and they will later sign off with two shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. One of the Brixton shows was postponed from March due to the venue’s closure following the incident at an Asake show in December 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (April 28) at 9am. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

DECEMBER

9 – Eastbourne, Winter Gardens

10 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

11 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

13 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Last week, Suede announced details of a new project called ‘Suede30’ – celebrating three decades of their acclaimed self-titled debut.

Arriving on July 7 will be special limited edition 30th anniversary releases – offering up their 1993 debut in a newly mixed and mastered format. Containing the fan favourites and era classics ‘Animal Nitrate’, ‘So Young’, ‘The Drowners’ and ‘Metal Mickey’, the LP hit Number One upon first release, selling over 100,000 copies in its first week and becoming the fastest-selling debut album ever in the UK at that time before going on to win the Mercury Music Prize.

“It was a genuinely magical time in my life and one for which I’ll always be grateful,” said frontman Brett Anderson. “It felt incredible being in what I thought was quite probably the most exciting band in the world at the time, making a record which felt like more than just another band making another album.”

Bassist Mat Osman added: “So, 30 years ago, this is where it all began. A mixture of the live songs that had won us a following and our first experiments in the studio. Listening back now it still has that sense of wildness, and drama, and possibility of those early days. So young and so gone, indeed!”