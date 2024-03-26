Suede announce huge summer UK outdoor show with Johnny Marr and Nadine Shah

Suede have announced a huge outdoor headline show in the UK for this summer – you can find all the details below.

The band are due to perform as part of the Heritage Live concert series in the grounds of Audley End in Saffron Walden, Essex on Thursday, August 1. They’ll be joined by the very special guest openers Johnny Marr and Nadine Shah.

Promoter Giles Cooper of GCE Live said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a show for the legendary Suede, and to have Johnny Marr as their special guest is a dream come true!

“Both are icons of the British music scene and to have the brilliant, Mercury-nominated, Nadine Shah to open will mean this will undoubtedly be a night to remember for many years to come. We can’t wait!”

Suede will be performing with very special guests @Johnny_Marr and @nadineshah at the stunning grounds of Audley End in Saffron Walden, Essex on 1st August 2024! Sign up for the ticket pre-sale here: https://t.co/w4t30OGZdO pic.twitter.com/gjsZk2FAY8 — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) March 26, 2024

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST on Friday, April 5 – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time next Wednesday (April 3) – register here.

Additionally, the Heritage Live series will host performances from Madness with The Lightning Seeds (August 2), Richard Ashcroft with Ocean Colour Scene (3) and Elbow plus special guests (4). Visit here for more information.

Suede released their ninth and latest studio album, ‘Autofiction’, in 2022. In a four-star review, NME said the project “finds the indie greats getting back in the garage to make a racket. This is a band with a lust for life.”

The group are also set to head out on a joint UK and Ireland tour with Manic Street Preachers this summer, and will perform at the 2024 Isle Of Wight Festival in June.

Johnny Marr’s most recent solo album, ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, arrived in 2022. Nadine Shah, meanwhile, released her fifth LP ‘Filthy Underneath’ last month.

In other news, Suede frontman Brett Anderson has shared a cover of Echo & The Bunnymen’s classic song ‘The Killing Moon’ as part of a new project.