Suede announce new album and series of intimate London tour dates

Suede have announced their return today (May 23) with a new album, ‘Autofiction’.

The band’s ninth studio album is due for release on September 16 via BMG and can be pre-ordered here.

Suede, made up of Brett Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling, went “back to basics” for this new record according to a press statement.

They hired “a rehearsal studio in deserted Kings Cross to collect a key, hump their own gear, set up and start playing,” before recording at London’s Konk studios.

The band have given fans the first taster of the album via new single called ‘She Still Leads Me On’, which Anderson wrote to his late mother.

Later this evening, Suede will debut the brand new single ‘She Still Leads Me On’ live on stage at a headline performance in Belgium at Brussels’ Cirque Royal. Fans can livestream the performance here from 9pm.

Check out the new single here:

‘Autofiction’ Tracklisting

‘She Still Leads Me On’ ‘Personality Disorder’ ’15 Again’ ‘The Only Way I Can Love You’ ‘That Boy On The Stage’ ‘Drive Myself Home’ ‘Black Ice’ ‘Shadow Self’ ‘It’s Always The Quiet Ones’ ‘What Am I Without You?’ ‘Turn Off Your Brain And Yell’

Speaking about ‘Autofiction’, frontman Brett Anderson said: “‘Autofiction’ is our punk record. No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess… ‘Autofiction‘ has a natural freshness, it’s where we want to be.”

Bass player Mat Osman added: “When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush. That thing where you’re hanging on for dear life.”

Following the release of their next album, Suede will perform two special intimate shows at London’s Electric Ballroom in October.

Tickets are on sale from May 27 here at with a fan presale beginning May 26. More dates are expected to be announced.

Suede 2022 Tour Dates

OCTOBER

05 – Electric Ballroom, London

06 – Electric Ballroom, London

The band recently released a new photojournal called So Young: Suede 1991-1993.

The journal, which was compiled by Gilbert, documented his arrival in the band in 1991 through to 1993, when the group’s self-titled debut album reached number one.

Speaking about the project at the time, the drummer said: “So Young is the book that’s been in my head for over 30 years. When I was getting into music I was more interested in seeing bands away from the bright lights of Top Of The Pops. Photos of the Pistols in the pub or The Clash at a checkpoint in Belfast fascinated me, and filled me with visions of what it was actually like to be in a band.”