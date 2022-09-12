Suede announce UK headline tour for 2023

Suede have announced headline UK tour dates for March 2023 – see full dates below and find tickets here.

The tour will support the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here).

The forthcoming album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Blue Hour’ – has been previewed by the recent singles ‘That Boy On The Stage’, ‘She Still Leads Me On’ and ’15 Again’.

Suede are set to embark on a UK record shop tour later this month, before a run of intimate UK and European dates take place in October.

The 2023 tour is due to begin at at Bath’s Forum on March 3, closing at O2 Academy Brixton on March 25, 30 years after the band made their debut performance at the London venue in May 1993.

Tickets for the tour are on general sale from 9am on September 16 but access to a pre-sale, for those that have pre-ordered the album, will be begin at 9am on September 14.

Last week, Suede surprised fans by playing a secret London club show (Monday September 5), performing new album ‘Autofiction’ in full under the pseudonym ‘Crushed Kid’.

Rumours of the show spread after NME obtained photos of gear being loaded into the intimate 300-capacity London venue with the words ‘SUEDE LONDON’ branded on the carrying cases. Ticketing website Dice noted that Moth Club was hosting the debut show from unknown act Crushed Kid, who were also set to perform at The Deaf Institute in Manchester on September 6.

Speaking to NME back in May, Brett Anderson described ‘Autofiction’ as Suede’s “punk record, and we’re fucking proud of it”.

He explained: “I wanted to come back and make something that felt a little bit more raw, a little bit more angry, a little bit more nasty.”

In August, Suede shared a new short film titled Autofiction to accompany their next record. Directed and written by Katie Lambert, the video stars Noah Granville and Hannah Higton as “two protagonists at a pivotal emotional crossroads”.

Suede 2023 UK Headline Tour

MARCH

03 – The Forum, Bath

04 – UEA, Norwich

06 – G Live, Guildford

07 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

09 – Albert Hall, Manchester

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

13 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

15 – Barbican, York

17 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

18 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

20 – Dome, Brighton

21 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

22 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

24 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

25 – O2 Academy Brixton, London