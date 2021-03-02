Suede postpone ‘Coming Up’ anniversary tour

Suede have announced that they are postponing their ‘Coming Up’ anniversary tour, with the UK dates now set to take place in November.

The band had been due to hit the road next month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their third album, with the dates originally having been set for October 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic and the continued shutdown of live music have now forced Suede to postpone the dates for a second time.

“As you probably have been expecting, we are messaging to let you know that Suede’s ‘Coming Up’ tour dates will have to be postponed once more,” the band told their fans earlier this morning (March 2) in a message.

The UK stops on the tour will now take place in November, with all previously purchased tickets valid for the new dates.

The EU dates of the ‘Coming Up’ tour have yet to be rescheduled, but Suede told their fans to “please watch this space” in regards to a subsequent announcement.

“We hope to be able to announce more information about those dates – and more fun ‘Coming Up’ stuff – in the not-too-distant future,” the band added.

You can see the details of Suede’s rescheduled UK gigs below.

November 2021

3 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

6 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

9 – O2 Academy, Leeds

10 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

11 – Alexandra Palace, London

Back in November Suede called on their fans to submit voice recordings for their next record, detailing a list of instructions which included singing and shouting “along when we ask you to”.

“Everything you send in will be gratefully received. If you can do two or even three recordings, that would be even better,” the band further explained.