Suede postpone two in-store gigs due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Suede have postponed their scheduled in-store performances on Monday (September 19) due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The band, who are set to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ this Friday (September 16), will hit the road for a string of record shop performances this week ahead of an intimate UK and European tour.

Brett Anderson and co. will take to the stage at Banquet Records in Kingston this Thursday (September 15) before visiting Rough Trade East in Shoreditch (16), Brudenell Social Club in Leeds (17) and The Fleece in Bristol (18).

Suede were due to continue their record store tour on Monday with shows and signings at HMV in Liverpool and Manchester. Both of those gigs have now been pushed back to Friday, September 23 as the original date clashed with the Queen’s state funeral.

Per an official announcement, original tickets for the delayed performances remain valid. Refunds are available to those who are unable to attend the new date at the point of purchase.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday (September 8) aged 96. The late monarch’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday at 11am BST. A national Bank Holiday has been announced to coincide with the day of the ceremony.

Last week saw Suede showcase the forthcoming ‘Autofiction’ with a pair of tiny secret shows that were held in London and Manchester. The group played under the pseudonym Crushed Kid.

Suede have previewed their new record with the singles ‘That Boy On The Stage’, ‘She Still Leads Me On’ and ’15 Again’.

During an interview with NME in May, singer Anderson described ‘Autofiction’ – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Blue Hour’ – as Suede’s “punk record, and we’re fucking proud of it”.

He explained: “I wanted to come back and make something that felt a little bit more raw, a little bit more angry, a little bit more nasty.”

Elaborating on the reason behind Suede’s shift in direction, Anderson told NME: “As a band evolves, you’re looking for new ways to keep yourself excited. Audiences aren’t stupid, they can see through stuff.

“As soon as you get bored of what you’re doing, the audience get bored. You’ve got to find different definitions of what makes your band your band without self parody or drifting into pastiche. It’s a tricky balancing act.”

Yesterday (September 12) Suede announced a UK headline tour for 2023 – find the full list of dates and ticket details here.