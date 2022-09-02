Listen to Suede’s stomping new single ‘That Boy On The Stage’

Suede have shared a new track called ‘That Boy On The Stage’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here).



“It’s about persona,” explained frontman Brett Anderson of Suede’s gritty latest offering. “It’s about the people we become.”

‘That Boy On The Stage’ sees the Anderson take an “outer view” of the alter ego he adopts for Suede’s live shows. “We use words as weapons!” he chants in the intro.

“He speaks of love and power/ And all those pretty things/ You know the voice that flatters you/ It’s not the voice that sings,” the first verse goes, before Anderson admits that he “can’t control” his on-stage self.

Listen below:

The forthcoming ‘Autofiction’ – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Blue Hour’ – has also been previewed by the recent singles ‘She Still Leads Me On’ and ’15 Again’.

Last month saw Suede share a new short film titled Autofiction to accompany their next record. Directed and written by Katie Lambert, the video stars Noah Granville and Hannah Higton as “two protagonists at a pivotal emotional crossroads”.

Suede are set to embark on a UK record shop tour later this month, before a run of intimate UK and European dates take place in October – you can see the band’s upcoming schedule below.

Speaking to NME back in May, Brett Anderson described ‘Autofiction’ as Suede’s “punk record, and we’re fucking proud of it”.

He explained: “I wanted to come back and make something that felt a little bit more raw, a little bit more angry, a little bit more nasty.

“As a band evolves, you’re looking for new ways to keep yourself excited. Audiences aren’t stupid, they can see through stuff. As soon as you get bored of what you’re doing, the audience get bored. You’ve got to find different definitions of what makes your band your band without self parody or drifting into pastiche. It’s a tricky balancing act.”

Suede’s 2022 tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

15 – Banquet Records, Kingston (live performance) SOLD OUT

16 – Rough Trade East, Shoreditch (live performance) SOLD OUT

17 – Crash Records/Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (live performance) SOLD OUT

18 – Rough Trade / Fleece, Bristol (live performance) SOLD OUT

19 – HMV, Liverpool (signing and Q&A) SOLD OUT

19 – HMV, Manchester (signing) SOLD OUT

20 – Bear Tree Records, Sheffield (signing) SOLD OUT

20 – Rough Trade, Nottingham (signing) SOLD OUT

21 – Truck Records, Oxford (signing) SOLD OUT

21 – Fopp, Cambridge (signing) SOLD OUT

22 – Vinilo, Southampton (signing) SOLD OUT

22 – HMV, Portsmouth (signing) SOLD OUT

OCTOBER

5 – Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

6 – Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

8 – Melkweg – Oude Zaal, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

10 – La Maroquinerie, Paris SOLD OUT

11 – Gloria-Theatre, Cologne

12 – Gruenspan, Hamburg