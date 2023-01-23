Suede reschedule Brixton Academy shows and announce new Bexhill date

Suede have rescheduled their forthcoming Brixton Academy shows and announced a new date in Bexhill.

The band were set to perform at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 25 and 26 in support of their ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’ as part of their 2023 UK headline tour.

But these have now been postponed to December 15 and 16 after the venue’s license was suspended until April. The decision was taken following the incident at an Asake concert on December 15 in which two people lost their lives. A third remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The band have also announced an extra date at Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on March 25. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday at 9am GMT and can be purchased here. All tickets for the Brixton shows remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Due to recent events at O2 Academy Brixton, the Suede shows in March 2023 will be moving to December 2023. – Sat 25th March show is now Sat 16th Dec 2023.

– Sun 26th March show is now Fri 15th Dec 2023. All tickets valid for rescheduled dates. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xwDBvvEabD — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) January 23, 2023

+ A new show is also being added at Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday 25th March 2023. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 27th January. 2/2 -SuedeHQ pic.twitter.com/tul7ImCi1i — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) January 23, 2023

The postponed shows are amongst a host of gigs by various artists which have been postponed or rescheduled to new venues across London. You can view the full list of rescheduled shows here.

Suede meanwhile will hit the road at The Forum in Bath on March 3 before wrapping up at the O2 Academy Leeds on March 30. Their two Brixton shows will follow in December.

You can view the full list of updated UK shows below and purchase tickets here.

MARCH

03 – The Forum, Bath

04 – UEA, Norwich

06 – G Live, Guildford

07 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

09 – Albert Hall, Manchester

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

13 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

15 – Barbican, York

17 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

18 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

20 – Dome, Brighton

21 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

22 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

24 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

25 – Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

28 – O2 Academy, Bristol

29 – Albert Hall, Manchester

30 – O2 Academy, Leeds

DECEMBER

15 – O2 Academy Brixton

16 – O2 Academy Brixton

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with NME, frontman Brett Anderson revealed that Suede have already started working on a “much more experimental” new album. “I’d love to think that our most daring work is ahead of us,” he explained.

“That’s a really exciting prospect – that a band at our stage of our career haven’t just settled for running through the motions. I love making new records: it makes my heart beat faster, it’s what I get up for in the morning.”