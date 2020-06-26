Suede reschedule ‘Coming Up’ anniversary tour dates to 2021

Suede have rescheduled their planned anniversary tour for 1996 album ‘Coming Up’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming off the back of the success of their acclaimed 2018 album ‘The Blue Hour’, Suede were meant to be hitting the road this coming Autumn to celebrate 25 years of their seminal third album.

The Mercury Music Prize nominated LP contained five Top 10 singles with ‘Trash’, ‘Beautiful Ones’, ‘Saturday Night’, ‘Lazy’ and ‘Filmstar’. It remains one of their most beloved and commercially successful albums to date.

Advertisement

Today (June 26), it was confirmed that the European tour has been postponed until April 2021. The band also added shows in Leeds and Birmingham – you can see the full schedule below.

“It’s probably no surprise but we’re going to have to put back the Coming Up anniversary shows until April 2021,” the band said in a statement. “After talking with the promoters and venues it’s become clear that there’s no way of putting on the shows we’d like to do while still guaranteeing the safety of the audience. Please hold on to your tickets as they’ll remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

“The good news is that the postponement means that (a) we can add a couple of shows that we couldn’t fit in before, and (b) they’ll now take place exactly 25 years from Coming Up’s release – much more numerically satisfying.”

Suede’s rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday April 13 2021 – Belgium – Cirque Royal, Brussels

Wednesday 14 April 2021 – Germany – Tempodrom, Berlin

Friday 16 April 2021 – Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Uterecht

Saturday 17 April 2021 – France – France – La Salle Pleyel, Paris

Monday April 19 2021 – UK – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tuesday April 20 2021 – UK – O2 Academy, Leeds

Wednesday April 21 2021 – UK- O2 Academy, Birmingham

Friday April 23 2021 – UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Saturday April 24 2021 – UK – Alexandra Palace, London

Monday April 26 2021 – UK – Denmark – Falconer, Copenhagen

Tuesday April 27 2021 – UK – Sweden – Annexet, Stockholm

Advertisement

Frontman Brett Anderson made headlines last year when he spoke out to describe Britpop as “a laddish, distasteful, misogynistic, nationalistic cartoon”.

“I disassociated myself from that very early on, as soon as I saw what I saw as becoming this kind of laddish, jingoistic, cartoon happening, which became Britpop, I very quickly distanced Suede from that,” he said.

When asked if it made the band look snobby, Anderson added: “I think did it make us look snobby? Probably, you know, you make lots of mistakes along the way, I’m not perfect you know what I mean? But all you do, you just go with your instincts, and I saw what was happening with Britpop and for me, it felt quite distasteful. It felt nationalistic, it felt like there was, sort of, quite a strong thread of misogyny and I didn’t think Suede should be part of that.”