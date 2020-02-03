Suede to play ‘Coming Up’ in full on 2020 UK and European tour

Suede have announced details of a 2020 UK and European tour, where they’ll be playing their classic album ‘Coming Up’ in full.

Coming off the back of the success of their acclaimed 2018 album ‘The Blue Hour‘, Suede will be hitting the road this coming Autumn to celebrate their seminal third from 1996.

The Mercury nominated album was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and contained five top ten singles with ‘Trash’, ‘Beautiful Ones’, ‘Saturday Night’, ‘Lazy’ and ‘Filmstar’. It remains one of their most beloved and commercially successful albums to date.

Advertisement

The band’s full upcoming ‘Coming Up’ tour dates are below, with tickets on general sale from 9am on Friday February 7, following a fan pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday Ferbuary 5. Tickets will be available here.

Sunday 18 October – Germany – Berlin Tempodrom

Monday 19 October – Netherlands – Amsterdam AFAS Live

Tuesday 20 October – France – Paris La Salle Pleyel

Thursday 22 October – UK – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Friday 23 October – UK – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Saturday 24 October – UK – London Alexandra Palace

Monday 26 October – Denmark – Copenhagen Falconer

Tuesday 27 October – Sweden – Stockholm Annexet

Frontman Brett Anderson made headlines last year when he spoke out to describe Britpop as “a laddish, distasteful, misogynistic, nationalistic cartoon”.

“I disassociated myself from that very early on, as soon as I saw what I saw as becoming this kind of laddish, jingoistic, cartoon happening, which became Britpop, I very quickly distanced Suede from that,” he said.

When asked if it made the band look snobby, Anderson added: “I think did it make us look snobby? Probably, you know, you make lots of mistakes along the way, I’m not perfect you know what I mean? But all you do, you just go with your instincts, and I saw what was happening with Britpop and for me, it felt quite distasteful. It felt nationalistic, it felt like there was, sort of, quite a strong thread of misogyny and I didn’t think Suede should be part of that.”

Advertisement