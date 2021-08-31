Suede to release new photo-journal, ‘So Young: Suede 1991-1993’

Suede are set to release a new photojournal called So Young: Suede 1991-1993.

The journal, which has been compiled by drummer Simon Gilbert, documents his arrival in the band in 1991 through to 1993, when the group’s self titled debut album reached number one.

Released on October 8, the book is a “rich collection of previously unseen archive photography” which “captures Suede at every moment of their formative years”, according to a press release.

Speaking about the project, Gilbert said: “So Young is the book that’s been in my head for over thirty years. When I was getting into music I was more interested in seeing bands away from the bright lights of Top of the Pops. Photos of the Pistols in the pub or The Clash at a checkpoint in Belfast fascinated me, and filled me with visions of what it was actually like to be in a band.

“When the opportunity was handed to me to do just that in 1991, I made sure we were armed with cameras to catch all the tiny details of life on the road, in the studio and beyond.

“Being in lockdown gave me the time to get the book together. Reading through my diaries and finding corresponding photos has been a wonderful experience, taking me right back.”

The book also contains a forward from Stuart Maconie. Speaking about the book, he added: “The diaries and pictures and text in this book are a powerful, even pungent snapshot of the early Suede.

“You can taste the fizzy lager and the roll ups, smell the pub toilets and sweat, later to become champagne and sushi, expensive hotel toiletries and on one memorable occasion in Japan, margaritas.”

Meanwhile, the band have rescheduled the 25th anniversary tour of ‘Coming Up’ to November due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The band had been due to hit the road next month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their third album, with the dates originally having been set for October 2020.

The UK stops on the tour will now take place in November, with all previously purchased tickets valid for the new dates.