Suede’s Brett Anderson: “Britpop was a laddish, distasteful, misogynistic, nationalistic cartoon”

He also distances himself from calling Oasis "the singing plumbers"

Suede frontman Brett Anderson has admitted that he hated Britpop in the 90s and he tried to distance the band from it.

Speaking on BBC Hardtalk, he said: “I disassociated myself from that very early on, as soon as I saw what I saw as becoming this kind of laddish, jingoistic, cartoon happening, which became Britpop, I very quickly distanced Suede from that.”

When asked if it made the band look snobby, Anderson added: “I think did it make us look snobby? Probably, you know, you make lots of mistakes along the way, I’m not perfect you know what I mean? But all you do, you just go with your instincts, and I saw what was happening with Britpop and for me, it felt quite distasteful. It felt nationalistic, it felt like there was, sort of, quite a strong thread of misogyny and I didn’t think Suede should be part of that.”

Despite being asked if he dismissed Oasis as “the singing plumbers” at the time, Anderson distanced himself from the comments, adding: “Well you know, I might have said that 25 years ago, but I’m not going to try and justify things I said a long, long time ago.”

Anderson is not the only band to hit out at Britpop recently. Skunk Anansie singer Skin also hit out at the 90s tag describing it as a “big fat dead bloated fish”.

“I think timing was for and against us. If Britpop wasn’t around, sure, it would have given us more space but Britpop consumed every fucking rasclaat ting. Every TV show, every radio station, every t-shirt. It’s all anybody wanted to talk about: Britpop, Britpop, Britpop, Britpop,” she told NME.

“But after a while as it got bigger and bigger and got more and more bloated and succulent like a big fat blowfish or something we were like, ‘You know what? We really don’t wanna be in that shit.’ If you imagine a big fat dead bloated fish and then you imagine a little electric eel running by its side. That was us. We were the spiky thing on the edge just slipping through the slipstream. While Britpop just got more and more bloated and more and more shit bands were getting involved there were more and more dead fish on the fucking beach.”