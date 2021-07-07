Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have announced their new collaborative album ‘A Beginner’s Mind’ – you can hear two songs from the project below.

The 14-track LP is set for release on September 24 via Asthmatic Kitty Records, and was written when the two labelmates decamped to a friend’s house in upstate New York for a month-long songwriting session.

“Watching a movie to unwind after each day’s work, they soon found their songs reflecting the films and began investigating this connection in earnest,” a press release explains about the album, which is said to be “(loosely) based on (mostly) popular films—highbrow, lowbrow and everything in between”.

Advertisement

“The results are less a ‘cinematic exegesis’ and more a ‘rambling philosophical inquiry’ that allows the songs to free-associate at will,” the release adds. “Plot-points, scene summaries and leading characters are often displaced by esoteric interpolations that ask the bigger question: what does it mean to be human in a broken world?”

‘A Beginner’s Mind’ has been previewed today (July 7) with the songs ‘Reach Out’ and ‘Olympus’, which you can hear below.

The video for ‘Reach Out’ was shot earlier this year by Stevens and De Augustine on VHS-C cameras from their respective coasts, New York and California. The clip stars their beloved dogs Joku (a Jindo) and Charlie (a Havanese), and was edited by Jess Calleiro.

Advertisement

You can see the tracklist for Stevens and De Augustine’s collaborative album ‘A Beginner’s Mind’ below, and pre-order the record here.

1. Reach Out

2. Lady Macbeth In Chains

3. Back To Oz

4. The Pillar Of Souls

5. You Give Death A Bad Name

6. Beginner’s Mind

7. Olympus

8. Murder And Crime

9. (This Is) The Thing

10. It’s Your Own Body And Mind

11. Lost In The World

12. Fictional California

13. Cimmerian Shade

14. Lacrimae

The new album follows on from Stevens’ ninth studio LP ‘Convocations’, which was released in May.