Sufjan Stevens announces five-part album ‘Convocations’ in tribute to late father

Sufjan Stevens has announced a new five-part album called ‘Convocations’ – you can listen to the track ‘Meditation V’ below now.

The US singer-songwriter, whose eighth album ‘The Ascension’ arrived last September, promised yesterday (April 5) that “new holistic music” would be arriving this week while sharing a new piece of artwork.

It has now been confirmed that an instrumental record from Stevens will be released digitally on May 6 via Asthmatic Kitty. A 5xLP coloured vinyl edition of ‘Convocations’ will follow on August 20.

The forthcoming project is comprised of five volumes – ‘Meditations’, ‘Lamentations’, ‘Revelations’, ‘Celebrations’ and ‘Incantations’ – and sees Stevens reflect “on a year of anxiety, uncertainty, isolation and loss” through 49 new songs.

Stevens created the album in tribute to his biological father, who died just two days after ‘The Ascension’ was released. According to a press release, each ‘Convocations’ volume represents “a different stage” of the mourning process.

Announcing “Convocations,” an instrumental album by Sufjan Stevens, out 5/6 digitally, and 8/20 on 5xLP colored vinyl boxset. It comprises five volumes— a 49-track reflection on a year of anxiety, uncertainty, isolation, and loss: https://t.co/ZCDznPzRdu — Asthmatic Kitty (@asthmatickitty) April 6, 2021

The remaining ‘Meditations’ tracks will arrive this coming Thursday (April 8) through a live-streamed broadcast on YouTube – tune in here. It will be followed by ‘Lamentations’ on April 15, ‘Revelations’ (April 22), ‘Celebrations’ (April 29) and ‘Incantations’ (May 6).

You can pre-order/pre-save the full ‘Convocations’ collection here, and see the official visual for ‘Meditation V’ above.

Earlier this year, Stevens collaborated with CARM – aka trumpeter and yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri – on the track ‘Song Of Trouble’, which features om CARM’s self-titled debut album.

Stevens co-wrote and arranged ‘Song Of Trouble’ with Camerieri, as well as singing on the cut. “Have you seen my confidence?” Stevens asks at one point. “Why can’t you put an end to this?”