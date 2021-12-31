Sufjan Stevens calls for every band to break up after a decade together

Sufjan Stevens has called for every band to break up after ten years together in his end-of-year roundup.

Writing on Tumblr, Stevens listed his favourite and least favourite albums of 2021 – even though most of the entries aren’t actual albums, and a majority of those that are, weren’t released this year.

Topping Stevens’ list of the worst albums of 2021 was Netflix’s hit show Squid Game. “I didn’t actually see it but it looks really stupid,” he wrote before giving it a score of F-.

Also on Steven’s list of his least favourite albums was The Matrix 4 (“Ugh. Computers. Hackers. Cyberpunks. Simulated Reality. The ’90s. The color green”), Dune (“A very long Zara ad”) and everything Marvel have released, with Stevens explaining that “if it’s on Disney+, it’s for children”.

As for music, Stevens isn’t a fan of the ‘90s revival (“Please. It was bad enough the first time around”), musicals (“Please stop singing and dancing”) or Adele’s latest album ‘30’. “Girl, please. We know you’re 33. It’s on your Wikipedia page,” he wrote.

Stevens also doesn’t like any band who’ve been together for over a decade. “Any band that is still together after ten years – Please. Break up. Do your solo albums. Move on.”

As for Sufjan Stevens’ favourite albums of 2021, he listed Peter Gabriel’s 2002 album ‘Up’, Ringo Starr’s 1970 record ‘Beaucoup Of Blues’ and Alain Goraguer’s soundtrack to La Planète Sauvage, which was released in 1973.

In November, Stevens said he thinks it’s about time he took a break and stepped back from music.

Despite confirming he had three albums on the go, Stevens said: “I think it’s time for me to take a break and step back, and just be. And listen.”

In May, Stevens released ‘Convocations’, a five-volume instrumental tribute to his late father. In September, he teamed up with Angelo De Augustine for the collaborative album ‘A Beginner’s Mind’.