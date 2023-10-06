Sufjan Stevens dedicates new album ‘Javelin’ to late “beloved partner”

Sufjan Stevens has shared that his new album ‘Javelin‘ is dedicated to his late partner who died earlier this year.

The Detroit singer-songwriter’s 10th album came out today (October 6), which NME praised in a four-star review as a record of “lush and intimate indie-folk” that remains “compelling and fresh”.

The artist has now opened up on social media about dedicating the record to his late “beloved” partner Evans Richardson, who died in April.

“Thank you for listening. I love you,” Stevens began in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of his late partner smiling in bed.

“This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April. He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.

“I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it’s always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between.”

He continued: “If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you’ve got, especially in times of trouble. Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself. Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

“Thank you. I love you,” he concluded his post.

Stevens has spent much of his career keeping details about his personal life, sexuality and relationships off social media and out of the public eye.

Last month, he opened up about being hospitalised with Guillian-Barre Syndrome after the illness left him unable to walk. “My doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilise my condition. I owe them my life,” he shared.

Reviewing ‘Javelin’, NME wrote: “It’s the power of Sufjan Stevens’ music that big feelings like this can be conveyed in such a seemingly effortless, unguarded way. Heartache and pain are tempered by the choir of voices and whimsical instrumental arrangements that bring an element of hope.”