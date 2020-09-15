Listen to Sufjan Stevens’ hypnotic new song ‘Sugar’

Sufjan Stevens has released a new track called ‘Sugar’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is set to appear on the Detroit singer-songwriter’s eighth studio album ‘The Ascension’, which will be released next Friday (September 25) via Asthmatic Kitty Records. It’ll mark Stevens’ first full-length since 2015’s ‘Carrie & Lowell’.

Following on from the songs ‘America’ and ‘Video Game’, the musician has now shared ‘Sugar’ on streaming platforms and posted its accompanying, choreographed official video on YouTube.

Advertisement

“Don’t make wait me too long/ Don’t make me sing the sad songs/ Come on baby, give me some sugar“, Stevens sings in the track’s chorus.

You can see the full tracklist for ‘The Ascension’ below.

1. ‘Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse’

2. ‘Run Away With Me’

3. ‘Video Game’

4. ‘Lamentations’

5. ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

6. ‘Die Happy’

7. ‘Ativan’

8. ‘Ursa Major’

9. ‘Landslide’

10. ‘Gilgamesh’

11. ‘Death Star’

12. ‘Goodbye To All That’

13. ‘Sugar’

14. ‘The Ascension’

15. ‘America’

Back in June, Sufjan Stevens teamed up with Mina Tindle – aka Pauline De Lassus – on the track ‘Give A Little Love’. It will appear on Tindle’s forthcoming album, ‘Sister’, which is due for release on October 9.

Advertisement

In a four-and-a-half-star review, NME described ‘Carrie & Lowell’ as “Sufjan’s most fat-free and consistently stunning records, but also his darkest”, adding: “There are no brass fanfares like 2006’s ‘Adlai Stevenson’ or fancy-dress-party tunes like 2005’s ‘Chicago’. This is downbeat and delicate alt-folk drenched, very sweetly, in blood, grief and desolation.”