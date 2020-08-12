Sufjan Stevens to release new single ‘Video Game’ tomorrow

Sufjan Stevens is set to release his new single ‘Video Game’ tomorrow (August 13).

The track is the second to be previewed from the artist’s upcoming new album ‘The Ascension’, which is set for release on September 25.

Following on from the arrival of the LP’s first single ‘America’, which came out last month, Stevens is now prepping the release of ‘Video Game’. His label Asthmatic Kitty Records confirmed the news earlier this morning (August 12) in a tweet which you can see below.

Sufjan's "Video Game" from The Ascension premieres Thursday at 9am EDT.https://t.co/b931bxBvFu pic.twitter.com/3H6wqG1GH5 — Asthmatic Kitty (@asthmatickitty) August 12, 2020

The label also linked to the forthcoming video premiere of ‘Video Game’, which confirms that the song will be released at 2PM UK time tomorrow.

‘The Ascension’ is Stevens’ first full solo studio album since 2015’s ‘Carrie & Lowell’. In a recent statement about the album, Stevens said: “My objective for this album was simple: Interrogate the world around you. Question anything that doesn’t hold water. Exterminate all bullshit. Be part of the solution or get out of the way. Keep it real. Keep it true. Keep it simple. Keep it moving.”

You can see the full tracklist for ‘The Ascension’ below.

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse

2. Run Away With Me

3. Video Game

4. Lamentations

5. Tell Me You Love Me

6. Die Happy

7. Ativan

8. Ursa Major

9. Landslide

10. Gilgamesh

11. Death Star

12. Goodbye To All That

13. Sugar

14. The Ascension

15. America

Late last month, Stevens featured on Mina Tindle’s single ‘Give A Little Love’.