Sufjan Stevens releases new album ‘Aporia’ early to bring “meaning, hope and encouragement”

Sufjan Stevens has brought forward the release of his new album ‘Aporia’, which is now available to listen to below.

The album, a collaboration between Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams, was originally due to be released on Friday (March 27), but has been released three days ahead of schedule.

A statement from the duo reads: “We had originally scheduled to release Sufjan and Lowell’s collaborative new-age record this Friday, March 27, but since things are uncertain for record stores right now, we’ve decided to release ‘Aporia’ today.

“The word ‘aporia’ is Greek in origin, literally meaning ‘without passage’ or ‘at a loss.’ This is a good description of how many of us feel right now. We harbor no delusions of grandeur—this record is hardly the most important thing in your world right now—but we also believe that music is sacred and has the ability to bring beauty, wisdom, truth, and light to our lives in difficult times. We hope this music can bring you meaning, hope and encouragement today.”

The album also contributions from the likes of John Ringhofer, Steve Moore of Sunn O))), Yuuki Matthews of The Shins and more.

Stevens had already released three singles from the album, The Unlimited, ‘The Runaround’ and Climb That Mountain.

Talking about the album upon its announcement, Stevens revealed that it was written over a number of years.

“You know how it is with jamming. Ninety percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you’re just lucky enough, ten percent is magic,” he said. “I just kept pulling out these little magical moments.”