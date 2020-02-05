Sufjan Stevens has a new album, ‘Aporia’, written and recorded in collaboration with his stepfather Lowell Brams.

Brams was previously referenced in the title of Stevens’ 2015 album ‘Carrie And Lowell’, which was written after the musician’s mother’s death.

‘Aporia’ will be released on March 27 via Asthmatic Kitty, the label Stevens and Brams set up together. In a press release, Stevens said the record was made over several years. “You know how it is with jamming,” he wrote. “Ninety percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you’re just lucky enough, ten percent is magic. I just kept pulling out these little magical moments.”

One song has been shared from the album so far, called ‘The Unlimited’. Discordant and unsettling, the track is accompanied by visuals of changing landscapes, from orange-lit mountains to wintry forests. Watch it below.

The tracklist for ‘Aporia’ is as follows:

‘Ousia’

‘What It Takes’

‘Disinheritance’

‘Agathon’

‘Determined Outcome’

‘Misology’

‘Afterworld Alliance’

‘Palinodes’

‘Backhanded Cloud’

‘Glorious You’

‘For Raymond Scott’

‘Matronymic’

‘The Red Desert’

‘Conciliation’

‘Ataraxia’

‘The Unlimited’

‘The Runaround’

‘Climb That Mountain’

‘Captain Praxis’

‘Eudaimonia’

‘The Lydian Ring’

‘Apoia’ isn’t the first time that Stevens and Brams have collaborated – they previously worked together on Bram’s own 2015 release ‘Music For Insomnia’, which also featured The National’s Bryce Dessner.

The pair have also shared a playlist of songs that inspired ‘Aporia’, including the likes of Boards Of Canada, Peter Gabriel and Enya. You can listen to it above now.

Last year, Stevens released two songs, ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘My Whole Heart’, in celebration of Pride Month. Proceeds from both tracks were donated to LGBTQ+ organisations.