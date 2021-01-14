Sufjan Stevens teams up with CARM on new track ‘Song Of Trouble’

Sufjan Stevens has teamed up with CARM – aka trumpeter and yMusic co-founder CJ Camerieri – for the new track ‘Song Of Trouble’.

The song will feature on Camerieri’s first album under the CARM moniker, which will be released on January 27.

Stevens co-wrote and arranged ‘Song Of Trouble’ with Camerieri, as well as lending his vocals to the track. “Have you seen my confidence?” Stevens asks at one point. “Why can’t you put an end to this?”

“Sufjan’s use of orchestral instruments helped set the stage for everything I’ve done in my career,” the trumpeter said in a press release. “I’m proud of how Sufjan’s lyrics powerfully begin the record.”

‘CARM’ will also feature the likes of Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Mouse On Mars and Shara Nova. Watch the lyric video for ‘Song Of Trouble’ above now.

Camerieri himself was a guest artist on one of last year’s biggest records. He contributed French horn to the track ‘Willow’ on Taylor Swift’s second album of 2020, ‘Evermore’.

Last year, Stevens reflected on his performance at the 2018 Oscars, calling the experience “traumatising”.

He went to describe the event as “a horrifying Scientology end-of-year-prom” that represented “everything I hate about America and popular culture”. “I don’t want to be part of any room full of adults hemming and hawing over plastic trophies,” he added.

The musician released his latest album ‘The Ascension’ in September. In a four-star review, NME said: “At its core, ‘The Ascension’ is a pop album, coupling catchy hooks with glittering production and deriving inspiration from some of the ‛80s biggest pop hits.”