Ticketmaster cancels successive ticket sales for BTS member Suga’s US tour after “extremely high demand” in first presale

Tickets to the US leg of BTS member Suga‘s upcoming solo tour in April and May will no longer be sold following “extremely high demand” during its first presale.

Ticketmaster announced via its Twitter account on Thursday (March 2) that due to the “extremely high demand” during its ARMY members presale run, it would not proceed with planned General Verified Fan presales and General sales.

UPDATE for SUGA | Agust D TOUR IN U.S. — Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 2, 2023

Ticketmaster had previously announced that due to high demand, 100 per cent of all available tickets would go up for sale during the first ARMY member presale. “If all tickets are purchased during the ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be any additional sales,” it confirmed.

REMINDER: Demand is high, and Tour Organizers are making 100% of tickets available for purchase during the ARMY MEMBER Presale. If all tickets are purchased during the ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be any additional sales. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 1, 2023

Some fans taken to social media with their observations of several tickets still available for purchase on the site, though they had been blocked out and reserved as “Official Platinum” seats. “Official Platinum” tickets are typically tickets that have been reserved by Ticketmaster due to demand and marked up in price. Fans are now calling for Ticketmaster to release the “Official Platinum” tickets at face value. Ticketmaster has yet to comment.

With the Agust D Tour, which is named after one of Suga’s monikers, he becomes the first BTS member to stage a solo world tour. The North American leg will take Suga to Belmont, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland. He will then head to Asia for shows in Jakarta, Bangkok and Singapore before closing out the tour in Seoul. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

Ticketmaster has come under scrutiny in recent months after ticket sale issues with massive tours by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. In February, fans in the UK took to social media to voice their frustration over a presale “fiasco” surrounding the UK leg of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance‘ tour. Many reported that they were not able to access the O2 Priority app or were unable to check out the tickets that they had reserved on Ticketmaster. Once general passes went on sale, more fans reported being kicked out of queues after over 500,000 fans logged online for tickets.

In November, presale tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming North American ‘Eras’ tour went on sale but saw thousands of fans reporting lengthy wait times and website crashes. Ticketmaster would later go on to say that it could not manage the “historically unprecedented demand” they faced from Swift’s fans before cancelling the general sale altogether. The ‘Eras’ tour ticketing debacle prompted a fan-led campaign against Ticketmaster, a class action lawsuit, and a hearing in US Congress over competition in the ticketing industry.