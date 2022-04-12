Sugababes and The Damned lead Glastonbury’s Field Of Avalon line-up for 2022

Sugababes, The Damned, Imelda May and John Cooper Clarke have been announced for this year’s Field Of Avalon line-up at Glastonbury festival.

Organisers for the Worthy Farm event shared a poster for the stage this morning (April 12), which also includes Lamb, The Hoosiers and McFly. You can view the full line-up below.

They join headliners Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar for the bash, which will run between June 22-26.

It will be Glastonbury’s first edition since 2019, with both the 2020 (due to be headlined by McCartney, Lamar and Taylor Swift) and 2021 festivals both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first of our Glastonbury 2022 area / venue announcements, here's the amazing @FieldofAvalon's line-up poster for this year's Festival! pic.twitter.com/QFdCofVVHA — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 12, 2022

Other names already confirmed for the Glastonbury 2022 line-up include Lorde, Foals, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Haim, Blossoms, Beabadoobee, Olivia Rodrigo, Girl In Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines D.C., Elbow, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, St. Vincent, Wolf Alice, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, Turnstile and The Jesus and Mary Chain. Diana Ross was previously confirmed for this year’s ‘Legends’ slot.

Other acts who’d previously self-confirmed for this year’s festival include Crowded House and Courtney Barnett.

Little Simz was also previously announced as a headliner of the West Holts stage. The rapper last played on the stage in 2016 for a mid-afternoon set. She previously performed at the Worthy Farm, Somerset festival in 2019 when she took to the Park Stage.

Meanwhile, McCartney recently admitted that he still hasn’t planned his forthcoming Glastonbury headline set.