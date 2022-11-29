Sugababes announce one-off show at London’s O2 Arena for 2023

Sugababes have announced a one-off show at The O2 arena in London for September 2023 – find out the details and purchase tickets below.

The original trio – Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan – will perform at the O2 on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT this Friday (December 2) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. A limited pre-sale also begins 9am GMT Wednesday, November 30 here.

The O2 Arena, London – One Night Only. Sept 15th 2023. Our BIGGEST show ever and in our hometown! Limited pre-sale begins Wednesday 9am, sign up via link in bio.

The show will be the British girlband’s biggest show to date, and follows this summer’s series of comeback festival appearances, which included a packed Glastonbury slot, marking the band’s second live show in over 20 years.

Buchanan reflected on the huge comeback moment in front of the huge crowd at the tiny Avalon stage: “We were so nervous to come out here today, and I don’t know why because you’re not scary,” she said. “I know it’s been crazy being out of lockdown and all of that. And I guess I say that to say that, in life, there’s ups and downs but there’s one thing for sure, it’s just a season. Whether it’s gonna come either way and you’ll always have to push through.”

In a five-star review of their London show earlier this month, NME described the comeback as “triumphant”, adding: “We know the Sugababes story doesn’t end here: they’re already booking festival slots for next summer, where this show will slay. But whatever happens next, it looks like the group’s original line-up have well and truly reclaimed their legacy.”

Festival slots scheduled for next summer so far include Neighbourhood Weekender, Isle of Wight Festival and Wilderness Festival.