Sugababes, Feeder, The Snuts among 100 new names to complete Kendal Calling 2024 line-up

Kendal Calling has announced some more acts for its 2024 festival line-up, including Sugababes, Feeder and The Snuts – check out the full list of new additions below.

They join the previously announced headliners: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini, The Streets, Paul Heaton & Rianne Downey and Keane.

Other acts on the bill include Pale Waves, Declan McKenna, Peace, The Lottery Winners, The Reytons, CMAT, The Snuts, Kate Nash, The Pigeon Detectives, Katy B and Glasvegas.

The event is due to take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between August 1-4. Tickets are on sale now – buy yours here.

All the additional new acts can be found in full here:

LIKE + RT TO WIN 4 X VIP UPGRADES & WATCH A BAND OF YOUR CHOICE FROM SIDE OF STAGE! 🎉 Dig deep into the 250+ artists joining us for this year's adventure as we transform our picturesque Lake District home into a veritable feast for the senses! pic.twitter.com/AxQdCRUQb2 — Kendal Calling 🦌 (@KendalCalling) March 15, 2024

Elsewhere at Kendal Calling ’24, football pundit and former Manchester United and England player Gary Neville will be playing a special B2B DJ set with The Charlatansfrontman Tim Burgess.

“I’m very excited about the prospect of DJing with Gary – he’s got great taste in music,” said Burgess in a statement.

“Last time we shared a stage was when he joined The Charlatans on guitar. Can’t promise we’ll be doing any songs together but there might be an impromptu singalong at some point…”

Burgess’ ‘Tim Peaks Diner’ will also return to the festival this summer.

A Certain Ratio will be playing live at the Diner and the band said in a statement: “We’ve always wanted to play Kendal Calling, especially Tim Peaks Diner, so we are very excited!” The set will made into an album live on site and will be available to buy soon after.

Tim Burgess added: “I say it every year but I genuinely think this might be our best line up ever – to have A Certain Ratio playing live and to be making their set into an album is dream come true stuff for me.”

The festival will also host DJ sets from Orbital, Shy FX and Craig Charles across the weekend, as well as stand-up comedy sets from Russell Howard and Paul Smith.

Andy Smith, Kendal Calling co-founder, said earlier this year: “It is with much joy and excitement we share with you today the biggest Kendal Calling lineup to date.

“From the incredible Paolo Nutini closing the Sunday night and Keane, Sugababes, Paul Heaton & Rianne Downey and Katy B gracing our fields for the first time, joined by old friends Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds and The Streets closing the Friday and Saturday night respectively, we have the perfect ingredients for a fantastically celebratory weekend.”

Smith added: “But as ever the most important ingredient is YOU – and we can’t to see you in the fields x.”