Sugababes to headline Mighty Hoopla 2022

The original Sugababes line-up have been booked to headline next year’s Mighty Hoopla.

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy will perform at the south London pop festival, which for the first time will take place over two days instead of one. The festival returns to Brockwell Park from June 3-4, 2022.

Sugababes said in a statement [via Dork]: “We’re delighted to be returning to performing live with the exciting announcement that we are headlining the amazing Mighty Hoopla Festival in London next June. We can’t wait to see everyone.”

Early bird and weekend tickets have already sold out, however, day tickets are still available from £59.50 plus booking fee and a limited number of “pre-2pm tickets” for £40 plus booking fee. Head here for tickets.

The trio that comprised the original line-up of Sugababes reclaimed the group’s name in 2019 after previously recording as Mutya Keisha Siobhan (often shortened to MKS). Sugababes have seen several line-up changes over the past two decades.

After teasing fans of new activity earlier this year, Sugababes announced they would release an expanded reissue of their 2000 debut ‘One Touch’, which is out now.

The new edition featuring demos, rarities and re-workings from the likes of Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes) and Metronomy. They also shared a dance remix by MNEK of their 2001 single ‘Run For Cover’.

Donaghy said of the Metronomy remix: ‘We’re so grateful Metronomy agreed to make a remix for us as part of our 20th anniversary. Performing their Love Letters track with them all at the NME Awards in 2014 was a special moment.”

Read NME‘s catch-up chat with the band as they celebrate over two decades since their formation.