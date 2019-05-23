Suge Knight’s son now says 2Pac is dead but new music is still coming

Suge Knight Jr. previously claimed the former Death Row Records rapper was still alive.

The son of former Death Row Records head honcho Suge Knight, who once claimed that 2Pac was alive and living in Malaysia, now says the rapper is dead but new music is still on the way.

Back in October, Suge Knight Jr. posted a series of photos on Instagram in which he claimed that 2Pac (real name Tupac Shakur) hadn’t really died over 20 years ago. The first post contained only the words “Tupac is alive”, while a follow-up showed a screenshot of a text conversation where an unknown person had messaged Knight saying: “You said to much. Time for you to go.”

Now changing his story, Knight Jr. sat down with Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 to speak about the New Death Row, the lessons he learned from his dad, and while he kept tight lipped about his previous claims regarding 2Pac, he did say that he thinks the ‘Dear Mama’ rapper is in fact deceased and that an unreleased album is on the way.

Watch the full interview below – the 2Pac conversation begins around the 15-minute mark:

Last year, the murder of 2Pac was reportedly “solved”, with rapper Keefe D coming forward to confess playing a part in his shooting.

“I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I’m the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing,” said Keefe, reported The Daily Star. “People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth.”

Keefe D confessed to being in the car with the shooter, but refused to name them due to “street code”.